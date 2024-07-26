- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The body of 16-year-old pregnant teen Mia Campos is discovered in a wooded area near her home. Vinnie Politan and his guests analyze the case against Jesus Monroy, the father of her baby, who has been charged with her murder. (7/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?