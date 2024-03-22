NH v. Verrill: Former Drug Dealer Debt Collector On Cross-Examination

Joshua Colwell, ex-drug associate of defendant Timothy Verrill, spoke on cross about Verrill's alleged paranoia about victim Jenna Pellegrini possibly being a snitch, and Dean Smoronk's anger towards the other victim, Christine Sullivan. (3/22/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Beverly McCallum is charged with second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body in the death of Roberto Caraballo.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements Scheduled for Monday

Jeremy Colwell on cross-examination.

NH v. Verrill: Former Drug Dealer Debt Collector On Cross-Examination

Joshua Coldwell cries on the witness stand.

NH v. Verrill: Should We Believe Former Drug Dealer Debt Collector?

Julie grant with a picture of Jennifer Soto and Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Little Madeline Deserves Justice'

Jury selection for the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial starts next week for Chad Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Timeline of Events

The expert panel discuss how variables like weather conditions.

Madeline Soto Murder: Waiting On Medical Examiner Report

Experts weigh in on Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland saying that everyone who was close to Madeline Soto is a suspect.

Chief of Police: Everyone Close to Madeline Soto Is a Suspect

A judge granted a motion for a change of venue for defendants Brooks Houck, Steven and Joseph Lawson in the Crystal Rogers murder case.

Suspects in Crystal Rogers Murder Case Get Change of Venue

Joshua Colwell is cross examined.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Cross Examined

Joshua Colwell, former drug associate of victim Christine Sullivan, takes the stand.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Takes Stand

Chief Betty Holland provides an update on the progress made in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Police Provide Update on Madeline Soto Case

Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

MORE VIDEOS