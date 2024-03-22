NH v. Verrill: Former Drug Dealer Debt Collector On Cross-Examination

- Watch Live
Joshua Colwell, ex-drug associate of defendant Timothy Verrill, spoke on cross about Verrill's alleged paranoia about victim Jenna Pellegrini possibly being a snitch, and Dean Smoronk's anger towards the other victim, Christine Sullivan. (3/22/24) MORE
