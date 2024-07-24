Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger Want Trial Moved to Boise

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys filed a motion to move the trial to Boise, Idaho. His attorneys claim Kohberger can not get a fair trial in Latah County. Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho Students. (7/24/24)

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys want the trial to be moved to the Ada County Courthouse.

