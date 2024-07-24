Bryan Kohberger requests change of venue for upcoming trial

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — Attorneys for accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger have requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial.

In a motion filed Monday, Kohberger’s attorney states he cannot receive a fair trial in Latah County “because of the pervasive, inflammatory, and often inaccurate publicity, and the small size of the jury venire.” They’re asking for the trial, currently scheduled for June 2025, to be moved to Ada County nearly 300 miles away.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were tried in Ada County. Due to publicity, a judge granted their requests to move their trials from Fremont County.

Earlier this year, Kohberger’s team contracted Trial Consultant and Change of Venue expert Bryan Edelman to conduct a survey of 400 residents in Latah County to determine the impact of pretrial publicity on the community. Prosecutors tried to stop the survey, but Judge John Judge ultimately agreed to let them continue as long it did not violate his gag order.

Kohberger is accused in the Nov. 2022 deaths of four University of Idaho students. The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found in an off-campus rental home.

He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, which the judge entered not-guilty pleas to after Kohberger chose to stand silent at his arraignment last year.

In his alibi submitted in April, Kohberger maintained he was “out driving” the night of the murders.

Prosecutors and Kohberger’s defense are expected in court Aug. 29 to argue their positions on a change of venue.