Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In day three of the Black Swan Murder Trial, text messages between Ashley & Doug Benefield were presented, displaying a snapshot of their relationship such as mentions of court proceedings and the move that was going to take place. (7/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?