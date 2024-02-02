NH v. Adam Montgomery: Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — Jury selection begins on Tuesday for a New Hampshire man facing charges that he murdered his daughter, hid her body in a bag for months and then concealed her death for years.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with witnesses and informants, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony, as well as second-degree assault charges for a separate incident involving the child.

Using a timeline put together by investigators, prosecutors believe that Harmony was murdered in Dec. 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for nearly two years. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, alerted police to Harmony’s disappearance on Nov. 18, 2021, after she was unable to reach her for months.

Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic descriptions.

Prosecutors say that Adam beat Harmony to death on Dec. 7, 2019, while the two were living in a car with Adam’s wife, Kayla, and the couple’s other children. Kayla told police that Adam was angry because Harmony would frequently have accidents in the car and that he would frequently hit her in the head with a closed fist.

RELATED: Wife claims Adam Montgomery fatally struck Harmony Montgomery

Investigators say that over the next several months, Adam and Kayla moved Harmony’s body from the car, to banks of snow, to a cooler, to a ceiling vent and a walk-in freezer as they continued to conceal her death. Adam also allegedly tried to help decomposition with lime.

Investigators say that in the spring of 2020, Adam rented a U-Haul and took the bag with Harmony’s remains to dispose of them. Her body was never found.

Adam has denied any involvement in his daughter’s murder but has not offered to help the police search for her. When police made contact with him on Dec. 31, 2021, they handed him a court order demanding him to cooperate and assist in finding Harmony, to which he responded, “either arrest me or I’m leaving,” and refused to answer questions.

Recently, a judge ruled that the jury will get to see his conversations with police where he refuses to help them find Harmony, and denied a defense request to keep out evidence related to the purchase of lime at Home Depot.

Montgomery is currently serving a decades-long prison sentence in a weapons theft case. At sentencing, he denied killing Harmony.

Court TV will bring you live coverage of Adam Montgomery’s trial, beginning with opening statements.