Opening Statements In the Karen Read Trial Start Monday

Some key evidentiary rulings in the Karen Read case that were deemed admissible include Karen Read's blood alcohol level, evidence of a failing relationship between Read and John O'Keefe and Read's out of court statements. (4/25/24)

Some key rulings in the Karen Read case that were deemed admissible include evidence of Karen Read's blood alcohol level, evidence of a failing relationship between Read and John O'Keefe and evidence of Read's out of court statements.

After Stephan Sterns was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline Soto's death, the panel asks what her mother, Jenn Soto, knew and whether she'll end up being a witness or a co-defendant alongside Sterns.

Will Madeline Soto's Mom, Jenn Soto, be a Witness or Co-Defendant?

Alex Cox made internet searches that suggest he was the masked man Tammy Daybell called police about in regards to the 'paintball incident.'

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

view of Karen Read and counsel in courtroom

Judge Moves Karen Read Trial to Smaller Courtroom

toni mcclure appears in court

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

After day 5 of jury selection in the Karen Read trial, 19 jurors were empaneled.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Jury Expected to Be Sworn In Monday

Madeline Soto suffered at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Sterns was charged with her murder.

The Tragic Story of Madeline Soto

Kaitlyn Coones, 18, and her adult boyfriend, 34-year-old Jonathon Jones, who are accused of murder were in court today for hearings in their case.

Teen, Adult Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Mother Appear in Court

Presser at podium announcing Stephan Sterns charges with GFX of a splitscreen of Sterns and Soto.

Stephan Sterns Charged with the Murder of Madeline Soto

Scott Peterson Zooms into hearing from prison.

D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

Courtroom in which Lori Vallow waived her case management hearing appearance.

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

