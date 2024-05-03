Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Walkthrough of Melanie Boudreaux's Apartment

During the trial of Chad Daybell, jurors saw bodycam footage of Rexburg Police Detective David Stubbs walking through Melanie Boudreaux's Idaho apartment. Melanie Boudreaux is the niece of Lori Vallow. (5/3/24)   MORE

