Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bree Kuhn Decides Not To Testify

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Initially, Bree Kuhn told attorneys that she would take the stand, but ended up changing her mind. Once Kuhn doesn't testify, the expert the defense planned to call for the battered wife syndrome will not be able to be called to the stand. (9/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?