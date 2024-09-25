Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bree Kuhn Decides Not To Testify

Initially, Bree Kuhn told attorneys that she would take the stand, but ended up changing her mind. Once Kuhn doesn't testify, the expert the defense planned to call for the battered wife syndrome will not be able to be called to the stand. (9/25/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Self-Defense

