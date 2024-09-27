Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Verdict Reached in Killed While Calling 911 Trial

After deliberating for more than four hours, the jury reached a verdict in Bree Kuhn's trial. Kuhn's charged with murdering her husband, Collin Turner, after shooting him four times. She claims she suffers from battered spouse syndrome. (9/27/24) MORE

Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bree Kuhn

Verdict Reached in Killed While Calling 911 Trial

Defense attorney James Barnes delivers closing arguments

Killed While Calling 911: Defense Closing Argument

Asst. State Attorney Mark Alderman delivers the closing arguments

Killed While Calling 911: State’s Closing Argument (Full)

man speaking in court

Toby Madden Blasts Defense Case-In-Chief

text messages are projected onto a screen

Victim Sent Texts Before He Was Killed: 'She's Crazy as Hell'

Collin Turner is seen speaking to police on bodycam

Bodycam: Collin Turner Told Police, 'I Don't Trust [Bree Kuhn] With the Kids'

Bree Kuhn decides not to testify.

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bree Kuhn Decides Not To Testify

Bree Kuhn sits in interrogation room

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Police Interrogation

Bree Kuhn being detained after killing husband

‘I’m a Murderer,’ Bree Kuhn Says in Shock After Killing Husband

Collin Turner outside of his home talking to police

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bodycam Footage of Second Call

Bree Kuhn in kitchen talking to police officer

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bodycam Captures Response to Call

Bree Kuhn & Collin Turner

Couple's Fight Turns Deadly After Multiple 911 Calls

MORE VIDEOS