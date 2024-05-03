Paramedic Says her Memory of Karen Read's Statements Has 'Evolved'

Outside jury's presence, first responder Katie McLaughlin was grilled by Karen Read's defense about her relationship with the Albert family. McLaughlin was also asked if her story had changed about whether Read said "I hit him" at the scene. (5/3/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Witness testifies in Karen Read trial.

Paramedic Says her Memory of Karen Read's Statements Has 'Evolved'

House where John O'Keefe was found dead in front.

Jury Views Crime Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

The jury sees police bodycam video of investigators talking to Lori Vallow. Investigators conducted a welfare check on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan after a call from Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother.

Jury Sees Video of Detectives Conducting Welfare Check on JJ and Tylee

Chad Daybell's sister-in-law testifies.

Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

Chad Daybell's mother on the stand

Chad Daybell's Mother Recalls Meeting Lori Vallow for the First Time

Kay Woodcock on the stand

JJ Vallow's Grandmother Recalls 'Jaw Dropping' Amazon History

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Daybell Neighbor Says it Was 'Odd' to See Chad Rub Lori's Leg

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Friend Was Shocked to Learn Chad Remarried So Quickly

Arthur Aidala holds a press conference.

Weinstein Lawyer Reacts to Overturned Verdict: 'Great Day for America'

Christopher Gregor allegedly forced his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Man Accused of Abusing Son to Death

Scott Peterson Zooms into hearing from prison.

D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

MORE VIDEOS