Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Attorney James Owens has filed a motion asking for Sarah Boone’s trial to be delayed and said that as of Aug. 30, he would be representing the Suitcase Murder Trial defendant. Owens said he's met with Boone four times at the jail. (8/30/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?