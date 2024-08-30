Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

Court TV's Matt Johnson shares his observations of Robert Telles after having conducted an interview with the convicted killer at the Las Vegas jailhouse where he's currently being held. (8/30/24)   MORE

