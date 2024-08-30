Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger Want Trial Moved to Boise

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, who's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho Students who were found stabbed to death in their home off-campus, wants the trial moved due to pre-trial publicity of the trial. (8/29/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?