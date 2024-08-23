Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Kohberger: Potential jurors warn ‘they’d burn the courthouse’

Posted at 1:05 PM, August 23, 2024 and last updated 12:24 PM, August 23, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — A new filing from Bryan Kohberger’s defense team warns that potential jurors predicted violence in the streets if the alleged killer is acquitted at trial.

Bryan Kohberger walks into court in a suit

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

Kohberger is charged with the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at their home near the University of Idaho. Six weeks after the students were stabbed to death, Kohberger was arrested.

Kohberger’s defense team has been fighting to move the trial, currently scheduled to begin in June 2025 in Latah County. The defense team conducted a phone survey of hundreds of potential jurors, asking them many questions about their knowledge of the case.

WATCH | Vinnie Politan Investigates: Bryan Kohberger’s Alibi

In response, prosecutors argued that the murders were so high-profile and that media coverage was so “pervasive and wide-ranging” that moving the trial would not likely yield jurors who are unfamiliar with the case.

Kohberger’s defense filed a response, arguing that during its survey, Latah County residents acknowledged their own bias in their answers to a question posed about what would happen if the defendant was not convicted.

“They’d burn the courthouse down. Outrage would be a mild description.”
“They would probably find him and kill him.”
“There would likely be a riot and he wouldn’t last long outside because someone would do the good ole’ boy justice.”
“Riots, parents would take care of him.”

By comparison, prospective jurors surveyed in Ada County offered very different responses to the same question.

“They would go on with life as always.”
“I think they would take it well.”
“I don’t know if there would be super strong feelings.”

The defense filing also points to two recent cases, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, who had their trials moved from Fremont County to Ada County because of publicity.

The motion is scheduled to be argued at a hearing on Aug. 29.

More In:

Related Stories

Man in red jumpsuit

Vinnie Politan Investigates: Bryan Kohberger’s Alibi

In this episode, Vinnie continues to investigate the Idaho Student Murders and Bryan Kohberger’s alibi. More

Man in black shirt

Vinnie Politan Investigates: Idaho Student Murders

Vinnie Politan investigates the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin and their alleged murderer, Bryan Kohberger. More

Kaylee Goncalves' parents.

Idaho Student Murders: Kaylee Goncalves’ Parents Join Court TV

Vinnie Politan speaks with the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger. More

TRENDING

prosecutor and witness on in court
man anchor in blue shirt
Robert Telles says an assassin killed Jeff German.
man in gray suit testifying in court

LATEST NEWS

Bryan Kohberger sits in court
A woman in a blue shirt and hair in a messy bun sits in court
Karen Read sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS