Donna Adelson Speaks Prior to Motions Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson is sworn in, and affirms for the judge that she wishes for defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to represent her, even though he previously represented her son, Charlie. She recognizes that it could present a conflict. (8/30/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?