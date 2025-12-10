Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

- Watch Live
Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend, takes the stand and said that Brian Walshe texted her on Jan. 3 asking if she'd seen Ana. Brian is facing a murder charge in the case of his missing wife who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023. (12/10/25) MORE
