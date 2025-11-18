MA v. Brian Walshe: The Disappearance of Ana Walshe Murder Trial

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man is standing trial on charges he murdered his wife, whose body has never been found.

Brian Walshe, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his wife, Ana Walshe, 39. On Nov. 18, moments before jury selection began in the trial, Brian pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with Ana’s disappearance: misleading a police officer and conveyance of a human body. Sentencing on those charges will be scheduled after the murder trial concludes.

Prosecutors say that Brian murdered his wife on January 1, 2023, and then spent several days trying to conceal the crime before she was ultimately reported missing by her employer on January 4. Surveillance video allegedly shows Brian purchasing $450 in cleaning supplies and tarps on January 2.

In court documents, investigators said that Ana was having an affair before her death and had told a friend she planned to leave her husband. Investigators say Brian’s internet search history included things like “how long before a body starts to smell” and “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body.”

At the time of Ana’s presumed murder, Brian was on house arrest while awaiting sentencing for a separate fraud case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Former Massachusetts Police Trooper Michael Proctor was a key investigator in Ana’s disappearance; Walshe’s attorneys fought to have access to records from Proctor’s other cases, including those of Karen Read and Sandra Birchmore, ahead of his murder trial. Proctor was fired from his job for sending inappropriate messages about Read on his phone, as well as drinking on the job.

Editorial note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Walshe pleaded guilty to murder.