Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss described the New Year's Eve he spent with Ana and Brian Walshe, calling the evening 'joyful.' Brian is facing a murder charge in the case of his missing wife, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023. (12/10/25) MORE

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss takes stand

Day 7 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

Day 6 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

photo of wire snips

Brian Walshe Crime Scene Photos Include Snips, Hatchet, Blood Stains

brian walshe at lowes'

Jury Sees Brian Walshe Buy Buckets, Cleaning Supplies at Lowe's

brian walshe day 5

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 5

brian walshe day 4

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 4

Brian Walshe dumping bags in dumpster

Brian Walshe Murder Trial: Video of Man Dumping Large Bags Into Dumpster

Ana Walshe's lover, William Fastow

Ana Walshe's Lover Details Their Adulterous Relationship

Jennifer Gledhill in court

Jennifer Gledhill Makes Brief Court Appearance

