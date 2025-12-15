The Disappearance of Ana Walshe Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After a little less than six hours of deliberations in Brian Walshe's murder trial the jury returns with a verdict. Walshe is standing trial on charges he murdered his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found. (12/12/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Brian Walshe post-conviction presser

Brian Walshe Post-Guilty Verdict Press Conference

Brian Walshe verdict

janzen phipps testifies

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Brian Walshe Commonwealth's closing

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Larry Tipton stands in court

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

On day 9  in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

Brian Walshe Day 8 wrap

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

