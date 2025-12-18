Judge: 'Mr. Walshe... Live With Guilt and Burden of Ana Walshe's Death'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Diane Freniere addresses Brian Walshe before sentencing saying, 'Mr. Walshe, you will live with the guilt and burden of Ana Walshe's death.' Brian was convicted of Ana's murder on Dec. 15. (12/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?