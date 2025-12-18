Judge: 'Mr. Walshe... Live With Guilt and Burden of Ana Walshe's Death'

Judge Diane Freniere addresses Brian Walshe before sentencing saying, 'Mr. Walshe, you will live with the guilt and burden of Ana Walshe's death.' Brian was convicted of Ana's murder on Dec. 15. (12/18/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Judge Diane Freniere sentences Brian Walshe

Judge: 'Mr. Walshe... Live With Guilt and Burden of Ana Walshe's Death'

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe Sentenced for Wife's Murder

richard wells testimony

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

steve gates testimony

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

paul hick sinterview

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

Brian Walshe post-conviction presser

Brian Walshe Post-Guilty Verdict Press Conference

Brian Walshe verdict

The Disappearance of Ana Walshe Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

janzen phipps testifies

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Brian Walshe Commonwealth's closing

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Larry Tipton stands in court

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

On day 9  in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

MORE VIDEOS