Brian Walshe faces sentencing for murder of missing wife

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man faces life in prison at his sentencing on Thursday after a jury convicted him of killing his missing wife.

On Monday, a Norfolk County jury convicted Brian Walshe of first-degree murder for the death of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, rejecting the defense’s theory that Ana died suddenly and Brian discarded her remains in a panic. The jury deliberated for more than five hours over two days before reaching its unanimous decision.

Brian faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He still faces sentencing for the two charges he pleaded guilty to on the day his trial began — up to 10 years in prison for misleading police — but could be enhanced up to 20 years after his murder conviction, and he faces up to three years on the improper conveyance of a human body charge.

Prosecutors said that Brian murdered his wife on January 1, 2023, and then spent several days trying to conceal the crime before she was ultimately reported missing by her employer on January 4. Surveillance video showed Brian purchasing $450 in cleaning supplies and tarps on January 2.

Investigators testified that Ana was having an affair before her death and had told a friend she planned to leave her husband. Investigators say Brian’s internet search history included things like “how long before a body starts to smell” and “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body.”

At the time of Ana’s presumed murder, Brian was on house arrest while awaiting sentencing for a separate fraud case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Brian’s sentencing, was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19, but the Norfolk Superior Court postponed it until 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18.