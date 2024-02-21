Brian Walshe, accused of killing wife, sentenced in art fraud case

Posted at 9:23 AM, February 21, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BOSTON (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing his missing wife has been sentenced to 37 months in prison in a separate case.

Brian Walshe, 49, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $475,000 after previously pleading guilty in a federal art fraud case.

brian walshe appears in court

FILE – Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his arraignment, April 27, 2023, in Dedham, Mass. Walshe, a Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to more than three years in jail over an unrelated art fraud case involving the sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)

In 2016, Walshe sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings in an eBay listing claiming they were authentic. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud and unlawful monetary transaction, states a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Walshe, who is also the prime suspect in his wife’s presumed murder, was awaiting sentencing when Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023. Prosecutors claim he killed Ana after discovering she was having an affair.

Ana was last seen that New Year’s Eve during a dinner with her husband and a mutual friend. Investigators say Walshe killed Ana that night and spent the following days concealing the crime, including making a fake ransom note. Court documents obtained by Court TV reveal surveillance images tracking Walshe’s movements at local improvement stores. The documents also detail internet search history from his cellphone that include “how long before a body starts to smell” and “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body.”

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to one charge of first-degree murder, one count of misleading a police officer and one count of conveyance of a human body.

More In:

Related Stories

Brian Walshe in court.

Brian Walshe’s Attorney Withdraws from Alleged Wife Killer’s Case

Massachusetts dad Brian Walshe, who's accused of killing his wife, has a court-appointed attorney. His private lawyer withdrew from the case. More

surveillance image from court documents shows Brian Walshe

Court docs reveal suspicious ransom note, affair in Brian Walshe case

Court documents also confirm that Ana was having an affair, and had spent Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve with her lover. More

Brian Walshe appears in court

Brian Walshe pleads not guilty in murder of missing wife

Prosecutors contend Brian Walshe began suspecting his wife, Ana Walshe, of having an affair in December 2022. More

TRENDING

brain smith appears in court
watch live banner adam montgomery
Julie Grant with a picture of Adam Montgomery on the monitor.
Ruby Franke speaks at her sentencing hearing.

LATEST NEWS

jasmine moss mugshot
brian walshe appears in court
Michelle Troconis gestures in court
brain smith appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Armorer in fatal 'Rust' shooting involving Alec Baldwin faces trial
Former president of Honduras on trial for facilitating drug-smuggling
Body of missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found in river