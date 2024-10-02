Brian Walshe, charged in missing wife’s death, makes court appearance

COHASSET, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man accused of murdering his missing wife was back in court Wednesday for a brief hearing.

Brian Walshe, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, misleading a police officer and conveyance of a human body in the presumed death of Ana Walshe. He pleaded not guilty to each charge at his arraignment.

Wednesday’s proceedings were expected to be a discovery motion hearing, however proceedings were continued at the request of the defense. Brian’s attorney, Larry Tipton, told Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone they’re expecting “a lot of discovery” from the Commonwealth so, they didn’t want to argue their “extensive motion” yet.

The hearing was rescheduled for Dec. 2 to give the defense time to review the discovery and narrow down their motion.

Ana was last seen Jan. 1, 2023 during a dinner with her husband and a mutual friend. Investigators say Brian killed Ana that night and spent the following days concealing the crime, including making a fake ransom note. Prosecutors believe Brian killed his wife because she was having an affair. Her body has not been found.

When Ana disappeared, Brian was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in a federal art fraud case. In Feb., he was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

After Brian’s last court appearance in June, prosecutors announced they would not be calling suspended Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor at trial. Proctor was the lead investigator in the Walshe case, but became the subject of controversy during the trial of Karen Read. In Read’s trial, it was revealed Proctor, who was a lead investigator in the case, sent inappropriate text messages about Read during the investigation.