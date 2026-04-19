‘American Idol’ contestant charged with murder wants jury to see scene

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — The trial for a former reality television contestant accused of killing his wife has been scheduled for May — less than six months after the victim’s death.

Caleb Flynn, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37.

Ashley Flynn was found dead in the couple’s home on Feb. 16, 2026, after the defendant called 911 to report a shooting and a home invasion. Detectives say they determined that there was never a home invasion, and it was Caleb Flynn who shot his wife with a 9 mm handgun.

Caleb Flynn’s trial was initially scheduled to begin on April 28, but prosecutors requested a brief delay to comply with disclosure laws after receiving an expert report. The defense opposed the delay, urging the judge to move forward and saying that the defendant wants a speedy trial.

Judge Jeannine Pratt ultimately sided with prosecutors, briefly delaying the case. She scheduled the trial to begin on May 4, 2026.

Caleb Flynn’s defense has only filed a single motion so far in the case, asking that the jury be taken to the scene for a view during the trial. Prosecutors have not filed any response to the motion.

Caleb Flynn appeared briefly on TV’s “American Idol” in its 12th season, but failed to advance beyond the preliminary rounds in Hollywood, California. In an interview on the show, he described himself as a “music pastor.”

The parties are due to return to court for a motions hearing and status conference on April 23.