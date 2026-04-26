Jury will visit murder scene, but Caleb Flynn won’t

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — A man accused of killing his wife and staging the scene to look like a burglary wants the jury to visit the scene of the crime — but he doesn’t want to be there himself.

Caleb Flynn, 39, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37. Investigators say Caleb Flynn shot and killed his wife with a 9 mm handgun and then called 911 to report that his wife was attacked during a home invasion.

Caleb Flynn’s attorney, Patrick Mulligan, filed a motion asking that the jury be brought to the Flynn home to see the scene themselves. At a hearing on Thursday, prosecutor Paul Watkins said the state had no objection to the jury’s visit. When asked if he needed anything specific at the house, Mulligan explained that he wants the jury to be able to see the home’s layout. “As long as the kitchen hasn’t been moved, the garage hasn’t been moved, the rooms of the house haven’t been moved…I don’t even care if the roof isn’t there anymore,” Mulligan said. “I would like the jury to be able to see the ingress and egress from the home, the location of various rooms in the home.”

Judge Jeannine Pratt explained to the defendant that he would have the right to attend the jury view. Once he was sworn in, Caleb Flynn said that he would waive his right to attend.

The prosecution and defense were unable to reach an agreement on a motion the state filed regarding child witnesses in the case. While the defense and prosecution were both willing to stipulate to the need for the couple’s children to testify and to their ages — 9 and 12 — that was as far as the consensus extended.

Prosecutors have asked Pratt to grant a motion to enforce the children’s rights when they testify. Under Ohio law, minors testifying may be afforded additional protections, such as adjusting the courtroom to ensure their comfort, using a screen or other methods to prevent them from seeing the defendant or the defendant from seeing them, or having an advocate or representative in the courtroom during the testimony. The defense opposed the prosecution’s motion, arguing that it failed to specify exactly what the state is seeking to implement. Pratt said she would take the issue under advisement.

Caleb Flynn’s murder trial is expected to last approximately two weeks and is currently scheduled to begin on May 4.