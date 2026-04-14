Caleb Flynn’s murder trial races ahead despite request for 4-day delay

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — Prosecutors have asked for a brief continuance to delay the start of a murder trial for an Ohio man accused of killing his wife.

Caleb Flynn, 39, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, who was killed in the couple’s home on Feb. 16. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Caleb Flynn was indicted in March, and his case has sped towards trial ever since. After agreeing that Judge Jeannine Pratt could remain on the case despite the hiring of a new staff attorney who previously worked in the Miami County District Attorney’s Office, both the defense and the prosecution agreed to proceed to trial on April 28.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a motion asking to delay the trial by just four days. The motion explained that the state received an expert report on April 11 and provided it to the defense the same day, but Ohio law requires all expert reports to be submitted no later than 21 days before trial. The motion notes that Caleb Flynn’s defense opposes the four-day delay.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The only other motion filed in the case, a motion for a non-dissemination order, was abruptly withdrawn by the defense at the hearing scheduled to argue the issue.

Caleb Flynn faces a potential life sentence if he’s convicted of killing his wife, who was shot in their home. Detectives say he shot the victim with a 9 mm handgun and then attempted to stage the scene. Caleb Flynn told 911 operators that his wife had been shot during a home invasion.