Former reality TV contestant charged with murder agrees that judge can stay on case

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — A man accused of killing his wife and attempting to stage the scene to look like a burglary appeared in court on Monday, where he agreed to allow a judge to remain on his case.

Caleb Flynn, 39, is charged with multiple counts of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, who was killed in the couple’s home on Feb. 16. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At a brief hearing on Monday, Judge Jeannine Pratt said that both the prosecution and defense had jointly signed a waiver of potential conflict of interest allowing her to remain on the case. Pratt explained that she had recently hired a staff attorney who was previously working for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office during the period when Ashley Flynn’s murder was under investigation.

The attorney in question, who was not named in Court, “had no involvement in the investigation, the strategy or the prosecution of this case and primarily performed civil work for the office,” Pratt said. The attorney left the prosecutor’s office before the indictment was presented to a grand jury and their involvement was likely limited to filling a public records request.

Caleb Flynn, in shackles, raised his right hand to be sworn in as he confirmed that he had no problem with Pratt remaining on the case.

Prosecutors say Caleb Flynn called the police to report a burglary in progress and that his wife had been shot. Detectives say there was no burglary.

Ashley Flynn was a mother to two daughters, a 7th grade teacher and a volleyball coach. The defendant appeared on the 12th season of “American Idol,” but did not advance past the preliminary rounds.

Caleb Flynn is due to return to court on Friday, when both sides are expected to argue a motion over the non-dissemination of evidence ahead of trial. Until that hearing, attorneys have been asked not to speak about the case.

The defendant remains behind bars; his bond was previously set at $3.5 million.