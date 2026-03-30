Trial date set for former ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with murder

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — A former reality TV contestant appeared in court on Monday morning and sat silently as a judge set a date for him to stand trial for his wife’s murder.

Caleb Flynn has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, who was found dead in the couple’s home on Feb. 16.

On Monday, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt scheduled Caleb Flynn’s trial to begin on April 28, after his attorney said he was not planning to file any waiver of his right to a speedy trial.

Investigators were first called to the couple’s Tipp City home after Caleb Flynn called 911 and reported that there was a burglary in progress and his wife had been shot. But detectives say a thorough investigation revealed there was no burglary and have accused Caleb Flynn of attempting to stage the scene.

Caleb Flynn, who describes himself as a “music pastor,” appeared on the 12th season of the reality television series “American Idol,” but did not advance past the first round in Hollywood, California.

A judge previously set Caleb Flynn’s bond at $3.5 million. He remains behind bars.

Caleb Flynn did not speak during Monday’s court appearance. His attorney, Paul Watkins, acknowledged that he had filed a motion requesting a gag order in the case but requested a continuance before arguing the issue.

The parties are scheduled to return to court on April 6 for a status conference, when they will also discuss the proposed non-dissemination order. Until then, Pratt asked that the attorneys continue not speaking to anyone about the case.

An obituary posted online described Ashley Flynn as a “caring and dedicated” mother to two daughters, a substitute teacher and a 7th grade volleyball coach.