‘American Idol’ alum Caleb Flynn indicted for murder of pregnant wife

Posted at 4:25 PM, March 19, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

TROY, Ohio (Court TV) — A former contestant on the reality TV series “American Idol” has been formally indicted on charges that he murdered his wife and unborn child.

Caleb Flynn booking photo

Caleb Flynn is charged with the murder of his wife at their Tipp City, Ohio, home. (Miami County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office)

Caleb Flynn was indicted on multiple counts of murder, as well as tampering with evidence and other charges by a Miami County, Ohio, grand jury. The charges mirror those he initially faced when he was arrested in February.

At Flynn’s arraignment on Thursday, Judge Stacy Wall set his bond at $3.5 million — an increase from the $2 million he had previously faced. If he posts bond, he will be under a strict house arrest and not allowed any contact with the victim’s minor children.

Caleb Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, was found dead in the couple’s home on Feb. 16 after a 911 call claiming that there was a burglary in progress and a resident in the home had been shot.

After an extensive investigation, investigators said they believe that Caleb Flynn staged the burglary and killed the victim himself. Ashley Flynn was pregnant at the time of her death, and Caleb Flynn faces charges for the murder of the unborn child as well.

Caleb Flynn participated in season 12 of “American Idol,” though he didn’t make it past the first rounds in Hollywood, California. In an interview the show posted online, Caleb Flynn described himself as a “music pastor.” When asked what was most important to him, he replied, “I love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty; I love her.” He also compared her to past “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood, saying, “I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she’d look just like her.”

Records reviewed by Court TV indicate that Caleb Flynn is represented by attorney Patric Mulligan, who has already filed motions requesting a bill of particulars and a non-dissemination order.

Caleb Flynn is due back in court for a pretrial conference on March 30.

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