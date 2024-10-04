Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend with ax offered plea agreement

Posted at 4:35 PM, October 4, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown and Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MILFORD, Conn. (Court TV) — A Connecticut man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of their 3-year-old child was in court on Friday, where he was offered a plea deal to resolve the case.

Ewen Dewitt stands in court

Ewen Dewitt stands in court during a hearing on Oct. 4, 2024. (News 12/Pool)

Ewen Dewitt is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the Dec. 2022 death of Julie Minogue. At Friday’s hearing, prosecutors said they had extended a plea agreement to Dewitt that would require him to plead guilty to murder for a sentence of 45 years. Prosecutors noted that the victim’s family was not in total agreement with the offer, saying they wanted him to serve more time.

Authorities say Dewitt, 44, killed Minogue, 42, with an ax in front of their child. Minogue’s 17-year-old child told police he saw Dewitt standing over his mother’s body, reported News 12.

Days before the killing, Minogue was granted a no-contact restraining order against Dewitt. She also had a protective order against Dewitt following a 2019 incident where he was arrested for assault.

Dewitt’s attorney said he plans to meet with his client at the jail next week to discuss the plea offer. The parties will return to court on Oct. 25, where Dewitt is expected to formally accept or reject the agreement.

