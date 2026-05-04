Blake Lively reaches settlement with Justin Baldoni days before trial

Posted at 5:08 PM, May 4, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NEW YORK (Court TV) — With just days to go before their scheduled trial, actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni announced on Monday that they had reached a settlement.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively leaves a courthouse in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Lively had filed suit against Baldoni, multiple production companies and a crisis communications expert in the wake of her film, “It Ends With Us.” The lawsuit alleged she suffered sexual harassment on the set of the film and then retaliation for reporting it. Baldoni initially countersued, but that lawsuit was dismissed last year.

In a joint statement to Court TV, the parties said they had reached an agreement. “The end product — the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind. We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Justin Baldoni leaves a courthouse, in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

While Lively’s suit had suffered a major setback in April when a judge dismissed most of her allegations, she had signaled plans to continue to trial as recently as last week. The lead-up to the scheduled trial had garnered international attention, especially after text messages between Lively and her longtime friend, pop star Taylor Swift, were made public.

The terms of the settlement were not made public. The trial had been scheduled to begin on May 18.

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