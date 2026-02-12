Actor Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni go to New York in required effort to avoid trial

Posted at 7:42 AM, February 12, 2026
Associated Press Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni came to a New York courthouse on Wednesday to see if her lawsuit alleging sexual harassment on the set of the 2024 romantic drama “It Ends With Us” could be settled before a May trial.

Blake Lively leaves a courthouse in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, who came to the courthouse to see if her lawsuit alleging sexual harassment on the set of the 2024 romantic drama “It Ends With Us” could be settled before a May trial. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The talks between lawyers went on over a six-hour period before Lively and Baldoni left the Manhattan federal courthouse separately and went straight to their waiting cars without saying anything. Lively looked stern as she walked out while Baldoni was smiling.

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman said in an email that the talks did not result in a settlement.

Mandatory settlement talks are generally required before a civil case proceeds to trial. They are not held in public.

Their acrimonious yearlong litigation has cast a wide net across the entertainment world, drawing into the headlines other actors, musicians and celebrities and raising questions about the power, influence and gender dynamics in Hollywood.

Lively sued Baldoni and his hired crisis communications expert alleging harassment and a coordinated campaign to attack her reputation after she complained about his treatment of her on the movie set.

Justin Baldoni leaves a courthouse, in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company countersued Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed that suit last June.

The trial, scheduled for May 18, was expected to be star-studded. Lively’s legal team had indicated in court papers that people likely to have information about the case included singer Taylor Swift, model Gigi Hadid, actors Emily Blunt, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Hugh Jackman, influencer Candace Owens, media personality Perez Hilton and designer Ashley Avignone.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watch a football game from a suite

Taylor Swift’s texts exposed in Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

In exchanges with her friend, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift appears to criticize director Justin Baldoni and offers advice. More

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively texts
play button

Private Text Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Unsealed

Newly revealed texts between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are unsealed leading to the question whether they can tip the scales in this case. More

Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively set ‘trap’ in unsealed texts

Unsealed texts show Justin Baldoni told his agent Blake Lively was setting a "trap" by refusing a body double during intimate scenes for "It Ends... More

TOP STORIES

Ashlee Buzzard in court