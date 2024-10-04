Tupac’s family hires investigators to find link to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

NEW YORK (Court TV) — A high-profile New York attorney has confirmed to Court TV that he has been hired by the family of rapper Tupac Shakur to investigate a possible link between his murder and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs is currently facing accusations of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking from a number of lawsuits as well as federal charges after a three-count indictment alleges he kidnapped and trafficked women “to fulfill his sexual desires.” Now, New York-based attorney Alex Spiro, who recently represented Alec Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges, tells Court TV that he has been hired to investigate the music mogul and his potential connections to one of Las Vegas’ most notorious murders.

Shakur was gunned down in 1996 while driving in Sin City, and his homicide remained unsolved until Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with his murder in 2023. While Davis has been the only person charged in the murder, he previously accused Combs of being involved in the planning. A detective who testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis said that Marion “Suge” Knight Jr., who was also injured in the shooting that killed Tupac, allegedly told people that Combs was “responsible, if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend.”

With Combs behind bars, other rappers have joined in the chorus to accuse him of being involved in not only Shakur’s murder but, by extension, the killing of Christopher Wallace, known as “The Notorious B.I.G.,” who was murdered in a drive-by shooting months after Shakur’s death. Marshall Mathers, better known by his stage name “Eminem,” raps in his new song “Fuel”: “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?”

Mathers previously accused Combs of being involved in Shakur’s murder on 2018’s “Killshot,” where he said, “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.”

Combs has long denied any involvement in Shakur’s murder, and in a statement to People, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that Combs has “never been considered a suspect” in the homicide investigation.