Authorities Investigating New Sexual Battery Claim Against Diddy

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A male music producer and publicist said he was asked to come to a photo shoot in 2020 at a Los Angeles warehouse, where Sean Diddy Combs allegedly exposed himself while masturbating and told the accuser to assist. (11/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?