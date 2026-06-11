Expert Witness? Attorneys Clash Over Doctor’s Role in Alexander Brothers’ Sentencing

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A motions hearing for the Alexander brothers, who were convicted of sex trafficking charges, focused on Dr. Laura Streyffeler and whether she can be considered an expert witness for the brothers’ upcoming sentencing. (6/11/26) MORE
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