Authorities investigating new sex battery claim against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Posted at 8:22 AM, November 18, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday it’s investigating a new sexual battery allegation against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related convictions.

A male music producer and publicist said he was asked to come to a photo shoot in 2020 at a Los Angeles warehouse, where Combs exposed himself while masturbating and told the accuser to assist, according to NBC News, citing a police report. Combs then tossed a dirty shirt at the man, the producer said.

Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala

FILE – Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

The accuser, whose name is redacted in the police report, said he did not tell anyone for several years because he felt embarrassed. He came forward to police in Largo, Florida, this September, shortly after Combs was convicted on other charges.

Combs’ lawyer did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the latest allegations.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it received an official copy of the report from the Florida department on Friday, and will be investigating the allegations.

The report also details an incident from March 2021 in which the accuser claims two men covered his head before Combs came into the room and called him a snitch, according to NBC.

Combs was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters in multiple places over many years. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

He is set to be released in May 2028, though he can earn reductions in his time behind bars through his participation in substance abuse treatment and other prison programs.

More In:

Related Stories

photo of Sean
play button

Diddy Accused of Making Alcohol While Behind Bars

Diddy has reportedly been accused of making alcohol with Fanta in prison, but he publicly denied the alcohol allegations. More

diddy
play button

Diddy Seeks Speedy Appeals Court Hearing

Laywers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed papers on Wednesday, asking that oral arguments in his appeal occur in April. More

Sean Diddy Combs, center, motions a heart sign to his family

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks speedy appeals court hearing

Diddy wants his appeal to be considered soon enough that he can benefit from a potential reduction of time spent in prison, his lawyers said. More

TOP STORIES

darin thrailkill mugshot
Kouri Richins appears for a bail hearing