Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 2028 release date from prison

Posted at 3:10 PM, October 27, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been awarded a release date as he settles in to serve his sentence on federal charges.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

FILE -Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs participates in “The Four” panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July by a jury that cleared him of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison despite his attorneys’ pleas for mercy and a sentence of time served. Prosecutors had requested a total of 11 years.

US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

The prison now lists Combs as having a release date of May 8, 2028, which accounts for the time he has served since his September 2024 arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons still shows Combs as being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Judge Subramanian formally requested, at the urging of Combs’ attorneys, that Combs serve his sentence at a prison in the New York area.

Combs was also fined $500,000 for his convictions. His attorneys have pledged to appeal both his convictions and sentence.

