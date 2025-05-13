US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors allege Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.” They say he coerced and abused women with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

At the center of the prosecution’s case is Combs’ former girlfriend and protege, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, whom prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused for years, using her career and their relationship as tools to coerce her into submission.

Cassie sued Combs in 2023, and the lawsuit was settled within hours, but it touched off a law enforcement investigation and was followed by dozens of lawsuits making similar claims.

Combs’ lawyer, Teny Geragos, however, told jurors that prosecutors are trying to turn sex between consenting adults into a sex trafficking case. “Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money,” she said.

Geragos claimed Combs’ accusers were motivated by money. She told jurors that Cassie demanded $30 million when she sued him, and another witness will acknowledge demanding $22 million in a breach of contract lawsuit.

Geragos conceded that Combs’ violent outbursts, often fueled by alcohol, jealousy and drugs, might have warranted domestic violence charges, but not sex trafficking and racketeering counts. She told jurors they might think Combs is a “jerk” and might not condone his “kinky sex,” but “he’s not charged with being a jerk.”

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 5/12/25