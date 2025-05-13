US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prosecutors allege Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.” They say he coerced and abused women with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.
At the center of the prosecution’s case is Combs’ former girlfriend and protege, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, whom prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused for years, using her career and their relationship as tools to coerce her into submission.
Cassie sued Combs in 2023, and the lawsuit was settled within hours, but it touched off a law enforcement investigation and was followed by dozens of lawsuits making similar claims.
Combs’ lawyer, Teny Geragos, however, told jurors that prosecutors are trying to turn sex between consenting adults into a sex trafficking case. “Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money,” she said.
Geragos claimed Combs’ accusers were motivated by money. She told jurors that Cassie demanded $30 million when she sued him, and another witness will acknowledge demanding $22 million in a breach of contract lawsuit.
Geragos conceded that Combs’ violent outbursts, often fueled by alcohol, jealousy and drugs, might have warranted domestic violence charges, but not sex trafficking and racketeering counts. She told jurors they might think Combs is a “jerk” and might not condone his “kinky sex,” but “he’s not charged with being a jerk.”
DAILY TRIAL UPDATES
DAY 1 – 5/12/25
- WATCH: Diddy Day 1: ‘Love, Jealousy, Infidelity, Violence, and a LOT of Baby Oil’
- In the government’s opening, AUSA Emily Johnson said the evidence will show Combs used his power and the resources of his business empire – including forced labor of employees – to coerce girlfriends and sexual partners into performing demeaning sex acts against their will, including sex with other men as he watched and recorded the encounters to use as blackmail.
- Johnson outlined disturbing allegations of sexual and physical abuse involving two women at the center of the trial: Combs’s former girlfriend and musical protégé, Cassie Ventura, and a woman identified with the pseudonym “Jane.”
- WATCH: Prosecution: Sex Trafficking Trial Covers ’20 Years’ of Diddy’s Crimes
- Defense attorney Teny Geragos told the jury Combs takes “full responsibility” for his bad temper and instances of domestic violence, but argued his misdeeds do not amount to a sex trafficking criminal enterprise.
- Geragos said the evidence would show the women were strong, capable adults who consented to the sex acts because they loved Combs or benefited somehow from the arrangement.
- Geragos urged the jury to assess the motives and credibility of the witnesses, many of whom have sued Combs for millions of dollars: “How many millions of reasons does this witness, who is swearing to tell the truth and nothing but the truth, have to lie?”
- Geragos said Combs’ fights with Cassie were motivated by jealousy and drugs, and Cassie broke up with Combs in 2018 after Kim Porter’s funeral when she realized he would never marry her.
- WATCH: Diddy Stands in Court As Defense Describes Him As ‘Charismatic’
- The jury saw clips of the infamous hotel video in the form of security footage and clips of the footage that a hotel security officer recorded on his cell phone involving Combs and Cassie.
- Israel Florez, who was working hotel security at the time, testified about responding to a report of a woman in distress and witnessing Combs tell Cassie: “You’re not going to leave.” Florez said he told Combs, “If she wants to leave, she’s going to leave.”
- Florez said Combs offered him a stack of money and said, “Don’t tell nobody.”
- Florez said he refused the cash and told Combs, “I don’t want your money. Just go back into your room.”
- Jurors also heard from Daniel Phillip, who said he was a professional stripper who was paid to have sex with Cassie while Combs watched and gave instructions. He testified that he once saw Combs drag her by her hair as she screamed.
- MORE: Officer who responded to Diddy and Cassie Ventura’s hotel room testifies