Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-assistant details sexual assaults, violence

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant will return to the stand Friday to further detail the alleged abuse she said she suffered while working for Combs for eight years.

Testifying under the pseudonym “Mia,” the witness claimed Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times and was forced to work days without sleep, having to be on call nearly 24 hours a day and not being able to leave work without permission.

Her responsibilities required her to stay within earshot of Combs, which often meant working from his home. She said Combs prohibited her from locking her bedroom door, because it was his home.

Alleged sexual assaults

Referring to him as “Puff,” Mia said the first alleged assault occurred on the day he was celebrating his 40th birthday at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Combs had rented the penthouse suite and a room downstairs for the party. She said he asked her to meet him in the suite’s kitchen, where he told her what a good job she was doing.

Mia testified she had only been on the job for a few months and was seeking answers from another assistant to get her questions answered. She said Combs told her she didn’t have to do that and the two would be working closely together. After two shots of vodka, she said she felt wobbly. She described Combs leaning in, kissing her and putting his hand up her dress. Her next memory is “coming to” in a chair. She recalled she still had her clothes on, and she convinced herself that it was an “accident” and it would never happen again.

Mia testified that Combs sexually assaulted her a second time in his bedroom closet at his Los Angeles home. She said she was helping him pack for a trip when Combs came into the closet, grabbed her head and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Describing the third alleged assault, Mia said one night she woke up to find him on top of her in his Los Angeles home. She testified he used one hand to undo his pants and then forced his penis “inside of her.” Mia said she froze, didn’t say no and didn’t tell anyone about the assaults.

She said he threatened to tell Cassie Ventura, her friend, that she seduced him. Mia said she feared she would lose her job. She thought of Combs as a “King” with a lot of power and felt bound by the confidentiality agreement she signed to keep it all secret.

Alleged physical assaults

Mia also detailed several incidents of alleged physical abuse that left her bruised, humiliated and degraded. She said on one occasion, when she went to the bedroom, in an attempt to change her tampon after blood trickled down her leg instead of promptly following his order to pick up food, he threw a bowl of spaghetti at her.

Mia also described having a computer thrown at her when the WiFi wasn’t working and detailed another incident in which he allegedly smashed a door against her arm when she was trying to retrieve her phone. She also described having an ice bucket emptied on her while she was asleep in a hammock.

Mia also testified that she witnessed acts of violence that Combs inflicted on Cassie. She recalled one time when he allegedly slammed Cassie’s head into a bed frame, causing blood to gush from the wound. An account that aligned with testimony from celebrity stylist Deonte Nash.

Mia also testified about having to prepare rooms for “freak-offs” and cleaning up afterwards before hotel housekeepers accessed the rooms. She described seeing baby oil and candle wax all over the room and on the walls, broken glass and blood, which Combs said was menstrual blood.

Mia’s direct examination continues Friday.