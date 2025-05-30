'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (5/30/25) MORE