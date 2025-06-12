'Jane': Me, Diddy and Paul Had NBA Nicknames, Called Ourselves 'Trifecta'

"Jane," Diddy and a sex worker had NBA nicknames: "Jane" was Kobe Bryant, Paul was Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy was Michael Jordan. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Combs' sex trafficking trial. (6/11/25) MORE

'Jane' Testifies Against Diddy: 'I Was Hooked From The Beginning'

Eddy Garcia said Diddy was eager to get a USB with what he believed was the only copy of video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura.

Former Hotel Security Supervisor: Diddy Called Me His 'Angel'

Beverly Hills Hotel worker detailed deep cleaning charges on Diddy's bill including $500 in oil damage and $300 to clean drapes.

Hotel Worker: Diddy’s Rooms Needed Deep Cleaning When He Checked Out

'Mia' Reveals Why Her Instagram Only Showed Diddy’s Best Moments

Defense: Why Did You Still Communicate With Diddy if You 'Wanted to Die'?

Diddy's Ex-Aide: I Can't Hold a Job, 'Normal Situations' Trigger Me

Diddy's Defense Questions Mia On Warm Text Message Exchanges

Mia Details Cleaning Diddy’s Hotel Messes: Blood, Glass, Candle Wax, Oil

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg.

'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Describes Fleeing From Diddy At Prince Party

'Mia' Testifies At Diddy's Trial: 'Puff's Authority Was Above The Police'

