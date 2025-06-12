'Jane': Me, Diddy and Paul Had NBA Nicknames, Called Ourselves 'Trifecta'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
"Jane," Diddy and a sex worker had NBA nicknames: "Jane" was Kobe Bryant, Paul was Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy was Michael Jordan. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Combs' sex trafficking trial. (6/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?