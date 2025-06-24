Defense Rests in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

The defense case began at 3:07p with Diddy attorney Anna Estevao reading exhibits into the record. Defense rested moments later. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Combs' sex trafficking trial. (6/24/25) MORE

AI Reenactment, Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

text exchange

'Jane' Says Diddy's Dark, Sleazy Demands Make Her Disgusted with Herself

gfx of 2 men with their words printed on-screen

Defense Rests in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Gov't rests case in Diddy trial

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case

Diddy Sketch

Diddy Trial: Defense Says Texts Show Alleged Victims As Willing Participants

Diddy Jury Watches Sexually Explicit Videos From 'Marathon' Hotel Nights

gfx of words of a message exchange peinted on-screen with pictures of the people who are exchanging messages

Jury Hears Diddy and 'Jane' Discuss Booking Debauchery and Buying Clothes

gfx image of a man with text of a quote on display

Closings Set For Thursday in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

diddy trial update

Text Messages Show Diddy Directing 'Hotel Night' Details With 'Jane'

gfx of a text exchange between Sean

Cassie Texted Diddy: 'You Treat Me and Make Me Feel Like I Don't Matter'

splitscreen: glamorous actress/handsome director

Judge: Justin Baldoni Can See Texts Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

brendan paul testifies

Brendan Paul Says Mission Was to Make Sure Diddy Was Always Happy

R. Kelly in court

R. Kelly Claims Prison Staff Is Plotting To Kill Him

MORE VIDEOS