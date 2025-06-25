Take a Look at the Diddy Jury's Verdict Form

Diddy was reportedly in good spirits at today's charge conference during which both parties agreed to the verdict form. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Combs' sex trafficking trial. (6/25/25) MORE

transcript of an audio recording

Listen to Diddy's Word-for-Word Exchange With the Judge, Recreated By AI

close-up of the jury's verdict form in the Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Take a Look at the Diddy Jury's Verdict Form

text exchange

'Jane' Says Diddy's Dark, Sleazy Demands Make Her Disgusted with Herself

gfx of 2 men with their words printed on-screen

Defense Rests in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

still photos of people with the words they said printed onscreen

Ex-Aide Recalls Packing Everything Diddy Might Need For 12-24 Hours

'Jane': I Faked Orgasm With Male Escorts to Entertain Diddy

‘Jane’: Diddy Put Me in a Chokehold, Lifted Me by My Neck

Sean

'Jane' On Wanting 'Princess Treatment' From Diddy, No Sex With Other Men

'Jane' Questioned About Rough Sex, Dirty Talk With Escort Diddy Hired

'Jane': Me, Diddy and Paul Had NBA Nicknames, Called Ourselves 'Trifecta'

Graphic with text of testimony

'Jane' Testifies Against Diddy: 'I Was Hooked From The Beginning'

Eddy Garcia said Diddy was eager to get a USB with what he believed was the only copy of video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura.

Former Hotel Security Supervisor: Diddy Called Me His 'Angel'

