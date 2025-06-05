Former Hotel Security Supervisor: Diddy Called Me His 'Angel'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Eddy Garcia said Diddy was eager to get a USB with what he believed was the only copy of video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (6/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?