Mia Details Cleaning Diddy’s Hotel Messes: Blood, Glass, Candle Wax, Oil

"Mia" said she had to pre-clean hotel rooms after "freak-offs" so housekeeping wouldn't expose Diddy's private life to TMZ. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (5/30/25) MORE

Diddy's Ex-Aide: 'I Believed That Puff's Authority Was Above the Police'

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg.

'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Describes Fleeing From Diddy At Prince Party

'Mia' Testifies At Diddy's Trial: 'Puff's Authority Was Above The Police'

Deonte Nash said he introduced Cassie Ventura to Michael B. Jordan while she and Combs were on a break.

Ex-Stylist: I Hooked Up Cassie, Michael B. Jordan After Diddy Humiliated Her

Ex-aide Capricorn Clark claims Diddy once showed up at her home with a gun, livid, and insisted they go kill Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Kidnapped Me, Demanded We Go Kill Kid Cudi

Deonte Nash, who was a stylist for Bad Boy Entertainment, testified that Diddy verbally and physically threatened him .

Deonte Nash: Diddy ‘Threw Me on the Car and Started Choking Me Out’

Deonte Nash testified about the derogatory names Diddy called Cassie

Ex-Stylist: Diddy Called Cassie 'Ho' and 'Slut' but Preferred 'Bitch'

'Look What Y'all Made Me Do': Stylist Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez explains why he doesn't think the attack on Kid Cudi's Porsche was a random act.

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Arson Expert Says Kid Cudi's Car Was Targeted

'You Hate It Here?': Capricorn Clark Quit After Diddy Pushed Her

