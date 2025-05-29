Ex-Assistant: I Was ‘Frozen With Fear’ When I Awoke to Diddy Raping Me

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Diddy's former assistant, using the pseudonym "Mia," recalled being "terrified, confused, ashamed and scared" when Diddy allegedly entered her room and began raping her as she slept. She also stated that she wasn't allowed to lock her door. (5/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?