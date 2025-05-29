VPI Special Report GFX

Ex-Assistant: I Was ‘Frozen With Fear’ When I Awoke to Diddy Raping Me

Diddy's former assistant, using the pseudonym "Mia," recalled being "terrified, confused, ashamed and scared" when Diddy allegedly entered her room and began raping her as she slept. She also stated that she wasn't allowed to lock her door. (5/29/25) MORE

Deonte Nash testified about the derogatory names Diddy called Cassie

split screen sean combs/alex miller

deonte nash diddy testimony

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez explains why he doesn't think the attack on Kid Cudi's Porsche was a random act.

fancy couple on a fancy red carpet

Deonte Nash

alex miller split screen with photo of destroyed porsche

capricorn clark testimony

Graphic image featuring a transcript of part of court testimony

Graphic image depicting images and a quote of courtroom testimony

Chrisley's Pardoned

President Trump to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

