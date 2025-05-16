Cassie Texted Diddy After Hotel Assault: 'I Have a Black Eye and a Fat Lip'

Ventura said Diddy frantically texted her after she left the hotel after he beat her in a hallway incident caught on camera. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of testimony in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (5/15/25) MORE

AI Reenactment, Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Cassie Texted Diddy After Hotel Assault: 'I Have a Black Eye and a Fat Lip'

'I Don't Hate Him': Cassie Admits Lasting Feelings For Diddy

Cassie Heard On Audio Threatening Man Who Had 'Freak Off' Video

Cassie Ventura Texted Diddy: 'I Love Our "Freak-Offs" When We Both Want It'

Cassie: Diddy Was Jealous Of My Relationship With Kid Cudi

Cassie Ventura Said She Felt 'Jealousy' Towards Diddy's Ex, Kim Porter

Cassie Questioned About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Drug Habits

'It Felt Right': Cassie Talks About 'Freak Off' In Message To Diddy

Cassie Ventura Describes Loving Start To Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

Escort Daniel Phillip Says He Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie Ventura

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial: Ex-Model Takes the Stand Again

