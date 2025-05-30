VPI Special Report GFX

'Mia' Testifies At Diddy's Trial: 'Puff's Authority Was Above The Police'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant, known only as 'Mia' in court, explained why she never reported the alleged sexual assaults or abuse. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial MORE

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Describes Fleeing From Diddy At Prince Party

Deonte Nash said he introduced Cassie Ventura to Michael B. Jordan while she and Combs were on a break.

Ex-Stylist: I Hooked Up Cassie, Michael B. Jordan After Diddy Humiliated Her

Ex-aide Capricorn Clark claims Diddy once showed up at her home with a gun, livid, and insisted they go kill Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Kidnapped Me, Demanded We Go Kill Kid Cudi

Deonte Nash, who was a stylist for Bad Boy Entertainment, testified that Diddy verbally and physically threatened him .

Deonte Nash: Diddy ‘Threw Me on the Car and Started Choking Me Out’

Deonte Nash testified about the derogatory names Diddy called Cassie

Ex-Stylist: Diddy Called Cassie 'Ho' and 'Slut' but Preferred 'Bitch'

deonte nash diddy testimony

'Look What Y'all Made Me Do': Stylist Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez explains why he doesn't think the attack on Kid Cudi's Porsche was a random act.

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Arson Expert Says Kid Cudi's Car Was Targeted

capricorn clark testimony

'You Hate It Here?': Capricorn Clark Quit After Diddy Pushed Her

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Threatened to Kill Me Over My Ties to Suge Knight

Kid Cudi: Cassie Was 'Nervous, Scared' When Diddy Found Out About Us

Ex-Assistant: I Picked Up Drugs for Diddy, Including MDMA

