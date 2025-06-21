Cassie Texted Diddy: 'You Treat Me and Make Me Feel Like I Don't Matter'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jurors saw texts between Diddy and Cassie that were sent a year after the hotel beating that was caught on video. In the messages, Diddy sent Cassie a hotel room number and told her to call him. The government could wrap its case Monday. (6/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?